Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will report sales of $11.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.16 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted sales of $9.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full-year sales of $42.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.82 million to $43.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.86 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.13%.

In other news, Director Rick Hays purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,027.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,692.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

