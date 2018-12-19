Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RA Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.37). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RA Medical Systems.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

RMED stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 1,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,067. RA Medical Systems has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

