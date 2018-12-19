Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameren Corp (AEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays set a $67.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In related news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 90,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 19.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

