Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heska Corp (HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce sales of $40.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.26 million to $40.92 million. Heska posted sales of $36.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $133.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.64 million to $134.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $148.67 million, with estimates ranging from $146.86 million to $150.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.14 million. Heska had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.65 million, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.63. Heska has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

In other Heska news, Director G Irwin Gordon sold 6,700 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $656,868.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,634.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 1,631 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $169,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,452 shares of company stock worth $2,322,809 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.