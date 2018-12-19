Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) to Sell

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

