Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.63.

TRNO stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,602,000 after buying an additional 330,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,106,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,602,000 after buying an additional 330,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,808,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,965,000 after buying an additional 138,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after buying an additional 465,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after buying an additional 1,342,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

