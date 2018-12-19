Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Toro (TTC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Toro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

TTC opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. Toro has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

In related news, VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $360,557.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,615,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,158,098.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,917.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,696 shares of company stock worth $2,036,974. 5.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Toro by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.