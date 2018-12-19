Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deluxe (DLX) to Sell

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Deluxe Corporation, through its industry-leading businesses and brands, helps financial institutions and small businesses better manage, promote, and grow their businesses. The Company uses direct marketing, distributors, and a North American sales force to provide a wide range of customized products and services: personalized printed items checks, forms, business cards, stationery, greeting cards, labels, and retail/packaging supplies, promotional products and merchandising materials, fraud prevention services, and customer retention programs. The Company also sells personalized checks and accessories directly to consumers. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:DLX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 369,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Bush purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

