Zacks: RYB Education Inc – (RYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.88 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 83 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RYB Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RYB Education by 2,686.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RYB Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RYB Education by 3,508.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RYB Education by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 2,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,258. RYB Education has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $172.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.49.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

