ZEST (ZEST) Market Cap Hits $185,725.00

ZEST (CURRENCY:ZEST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One ZEST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC on major exchanges. ZEST has a market capitalization of $185,725.00 and $0.00 worth of ZEST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEST has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00074062 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ZEST Profile

ZEST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. ZEST’s total supply is 2,314,063 coins and its circulating supply is 2,272,798 coins. ZEST’s official Twitter account is @zestcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEST is www.zestcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZEST

ZEST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

