ZMINE Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $9,446.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00038620 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00072029 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004955 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00001017 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000751 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 782,255,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,927,666 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

