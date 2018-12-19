Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,015 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Zoetis worth $240,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 206.5% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,081,299. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Zoetis declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

