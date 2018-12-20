$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Avid Technology also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. BWS Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.45. 2,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,949. The stock has a market cap of $244.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 365,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 186,960 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1,441.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 246,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 230,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 402,745 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

