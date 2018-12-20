$0.31 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (STN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Stantec had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $690.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.73 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Stantec to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Stantec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. CIBC cut Stantec to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stantec has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.