$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Sun Hydraulics posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $46.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Hydraulics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 177,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNHY opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.67. Sun Hydraulics has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Sun Hydraulics

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

