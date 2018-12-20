$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Movado Group, Inc (MOV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Movado Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

MOV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 228,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $750.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of -0.05. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $53.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Movado Group by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Movado Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

