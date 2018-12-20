$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.35.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,733,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,008,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,335,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,466,000 after purchasing an additional 264,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.