$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Corp (HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Heska posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Heska had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.14 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, Director G Irwin Gordon sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $656,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,809. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Heska by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heska by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $720.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.63. Heska has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

