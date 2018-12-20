-$0.97 EPS Expected for Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Basic Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Basic Energy Services.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAS. ValuEngine cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

In other Basic Energy Services news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy H. Day acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $307,647.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 348,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. 15,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,771. Basic Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basic Energy Services (BAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.