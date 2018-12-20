0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $353,848.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00007090 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.10407694 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00028773 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001223 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,542,400 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

