$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Corp (AR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $919.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Antero Resources stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $261,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,336 shares of company stock valued at $388,888. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Antero Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Antero Resources by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.