$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.38 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Continental Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Shares of CLR opened at $40.89 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $970,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $347,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Continental Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after purchasing an additional 185,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 269.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Continental Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,146,000 after purchasing an additional 226,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

