1,000 Shares in Home Depot Inc (HD) Purchased by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,692.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,022.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $167.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $166.77 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

