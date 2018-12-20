100,000 Shares in Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.06% of Skechers USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,107,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,355,000 after purchasing an additional 244,350 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Skechers USA by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 89,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Skechers USA by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,214,446.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKX stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “100,000 Shares in Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/100000-shares-in-skechers-usa-inc-skx-acquired-by-lombard-odier-asset-management-usa-corp.html.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.