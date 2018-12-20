1,121 Shares in Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,573,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,017,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 234,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enstar Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enstar Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $165.50 on Thursday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $150.32 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $352.52 million during the quarter.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

