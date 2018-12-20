11,584 Shares in Uniqure NV (QURE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 409,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $151,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,252 shares in the company, valued at $706,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 725.04% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uniqure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

