$132.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $132.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $133.90 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $125.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $520.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.24 million to $522.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $559.01 million, with estimates ranging from $555.92 million to $562.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.09 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $140,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $649,275 in the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 35,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 109,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 589.47%.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

