141,304 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a diversified carbon-steel steel producer and metals recycler in the U.S. It produces a wide array of steel – beams, bars, steel sheet, and more. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Others.

