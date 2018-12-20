14,166 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 37,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,489,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,874,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $857,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,635,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,618 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,200,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after acquiring an additional 680,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $400,019.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,137.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,475 shares of company stock worth $1,526,992. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

