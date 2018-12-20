1,578 Shares in Baxter International Inc (BAX) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other Baxter International news, insider Third Point Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $548,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $100,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,013,249 shares of company stock worth $549,865,102. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

