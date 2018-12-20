180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN) Chairman Kevin Rendino Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Chairman Kevin Rendino purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 538,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,605.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 11,165 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,213.50.

On Friday, December 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 19,395 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $37,626.30.

TURN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,094. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 180 Degree Capital stock. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the quarter. 180 Degree Capital comprises approximately 2.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 6.35% of 180 Degree Capital worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics.

