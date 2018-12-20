19,372 Shares in Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Bridgepoint Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bridgepoint Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bridgepoint Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th.

BPI stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgepoint Education Inc has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgepoint Education Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

