19,657 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Paypal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,992.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $85,724.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,612.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,222 shares of company stock valued at $34,257,412. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/19657-shares-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-purchased-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.