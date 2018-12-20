$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report sales of $2.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 million and the highest is $3.17 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.09 million, with estimates ranging from $7.16 million to $12.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 175,705 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.15.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

