$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $11.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $548,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,013,249 shares of company stock valued at $549,865,102. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Baxter International by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 312,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,053,000 after buying an additional 80,919 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,639,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Baxter International by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Baxter International by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,900,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 267,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

