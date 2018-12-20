$20.23 Million in Sales Expected for Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) to report sales of $20.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Finjan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Finjan reported sales of $23.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Finjan will report full year sales of $105.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.30 million to $118.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $87.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Finjan.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18).

FNJN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Finjan from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Daniel Robert Chinn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $448,325. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Finjan by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 827,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finjan by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Finjan in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Finjan by 79.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 170,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Finjan stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. 6,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,784. Finjan has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -0.49.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

