26,374 Shares in Vale SA (VALE) Acquired by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vale by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Vale by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 128,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Vale by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,919,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,613,000 after buying an additional 1,332,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

