27,624 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (GD) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,662 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 614,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,173,000 after purchasing an additional 504,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine B. Reynolds bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.64 per share, with a total value of $100,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,288.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $158.99 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.44.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

