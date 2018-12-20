30,027 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMT. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

