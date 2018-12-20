32,522 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 241.3% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.41.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

