34,900 Shares in Snap Inc (SNAP) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.46.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative net margin of 131.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

In related news, insider Imran Khan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,991,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,129,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,356,220 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,347,386 shares of company stock worth $15,720,659 over the last quarter.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

