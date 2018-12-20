43,470 Shares in Verso Corp (VRS) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Verso at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Verso Corp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $804.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). Verso had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Verso Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Verso from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Verso to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other Verso news, CFO Allen James Campbell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

