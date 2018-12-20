$437.67 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $437.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.80 million and the highest is $445.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $366.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.38). Koppers had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 70.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Koppers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

NYSE:KOP opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $351.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball acquired 4,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $68,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Zugay acquired 10,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,817,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Koppers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,174,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Koppers by 1,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,430,000 after purchasing an additional 469,269 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

