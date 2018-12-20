$48.29 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will post $48.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.06 million to $52.45 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $36.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $160.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.45 million to $164.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $208.50 million, with estimates ranging from $208.10 million to $209.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,602.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.66. 9,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

