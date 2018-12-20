6,216 Shares in Eversource Energy (ES) Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

