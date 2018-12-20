65,919 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,431,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,248,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 832,387 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 450,899 shares during the period. Finally, CQS Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vipshop from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vipshop to $5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

