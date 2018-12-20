SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $911,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NFO opened at $57.38 on Thursday. Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $67.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “6,714 Shares in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NFO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/6714-shares-in-invesco-insider-sentiment-etf-nfo-purchased-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.