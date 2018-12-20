$79.32 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to announce sales of $79.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.44 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year sales of $290.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $290.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $339.92 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $348.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 74.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Gault sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,129.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARI opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 48.07 and a current ratio of 48.07. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.43. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

