8,021 Shares in Xylem Inc (XYL) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

