853,397 Shares in Aptiv PLC (APTV) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 853,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,602,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Aptiv by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 50,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, insider Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $762,633.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

